Williams named among top undergrad business professors by Poets & Quants

Elanor Williams, an associate professor of marketing at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, has been selected as one of the 2023 Top 50 Undergraduate Business Professors by Poets & Quants for Undergrads, an industry-leading news source for business school applicants, students and parents.

According to Poets & Quants for Undergrads, the best undergraduate professors, first and foremost, have a remarkable impact on students. Nominees were evaluated based on their research and teaching accolades, including teaching awards and impact on their school and department.

Williams studies the social nature of consumers’ decision making, including how people can learn about new products, review and share experiences and get feedback from others. Her research has explored a wide range of topics, including how health-care providers can empower patients to help make medical decisions and how consumers think about giving gifts.

In the nomination, Raphael Thomadsen, a professor of marketing at Olin, said Williams makes consumer behavior come to life for students and instills in them her passion for the field.

“Nora has been teaching undergraduates for years, and in 2023-24 95% of students rated her a perfect 10/10 in her teaching evaluations,” Thomadsen wrote. “More broadly, she brings a real passion to the classroom and inspires her students.”

