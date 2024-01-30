Genin awarded Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal

Genin

Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a pioneer in the translation of mechanobiology into improved devices and techniques, has been awarded the Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal, established in 2015, recognizes an individual who has successfully brought meritorious bioengineering research into clinical practice. Genin earned the award for game-changing innovations in surgical catheters and image analysis, as well as for his leadership in research, education and mentoring.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.