Genin awarded Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal

Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a pioneer in the translation of mechanobiology into improved devices and techniques, has been awarded the Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
The Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal, established in 2015, recognizes an individual who has successfully brought meritorious bioengineering research into clinical practice. Genin earned the award for game-changing innovations in surgical catheters and image analysis, as well as for his leadership in research, education and mentoring.
