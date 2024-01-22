THE RECORD

Jun receives $1.4 million grant to develop new uses for wastewater

Young-Shin Jun
Jun

Young-Shin Jun, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a nearly $1.4 million U.S. Department of Energy grant to turn concentrated waste from water purification systems into valuable products for industrial use.

Her team and collaborators will be developing ways to find new use for a waste product known as reverse osmosis concentrate (ROC), produced by desalination plants. Jun envisions a future water economy that is more circular and sustainable.

“If we can find a better way to treat ROC, then we have a big opportunity to make something useful, to actually make value from waste,” Jun said.

Jun’s collaborators include researchers from Colorado State University, Clarkson University, Argonne National Laboratory and OLI Systems Inc.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Classics offers new Biggs Travel Award

Here and Next Seed Grant awardees announced

Gephardt Institute accepting proposals for Engage Democracy programs

Notables

Zipfel receives Dacey award for cerebrovascular research

Kwon, Newland named to antibiotic resistance advisory council

Weil receives Kyelem Prize for work on neglected tropical diseases

Obituaries

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Janis Schade, longtime facilities staff member, 63

Mark Rollins, professor emeritus of philosophy, 76

Research Wire

Jun receives $1.4 million grant to develop new uses for wastewater

Guérin wins grant to enhance atmospheric simulation speed

New research creates framework for large-scale geospatial exploration

The View From Here

01.22.24

2023: The year in photos

12.13.23

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20