Nominate students for Switzer award

The Women’s Society of Washington University seeks nominations for the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Award. The nomination deadline is Feb. 16.

The award is given to one or more graduating seniors, recognizing women who have made a significant contribution to the university as undergraduates and have exceptional potential for future leadership.

Learn more and complete the nomination form on the group’s website.

