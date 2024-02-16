THE RECORD

Apte receives Catalyst Award for innovative approaches to research  

Rajendra Apte
Apte

Rajendra Apte, MD, PhD, the Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor and vice chair for innovation and translation in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a $300,000 Research to Prevent Blindness /American Macular Degeneration Foundation Catalyst Award for innovative research approaches in studying age-related macular degeneration (AMD).  

The award will support Apte’s research into understanding the molecular players involved in AMD, which is an eye disease that causes vision loss and affects millions of people 60 years and older. By understanding this condition, Apte aims to pave the way for innovative therapies to improve the quality of life for individuals with AMD. 

Read more on the ophthalmology department website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student artists can apply for Art of Democracy residency

Nominate staff member for Distinguished Honor Awards

Knight Center to hold open house

Notables

Willroth receives SAGE award

New OISS executive director named

Three faculty recognized by psychological association

Obituaries

Sudhir Singh, endocrinology specialist, 45

John Sprague, professor emeritus of political science, 89

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Research Wire

Apte receives Catalyst Award for innovative approaches to research  

Consistent health insurance is critical, finds new study

Locusts’ sense of smell boosted with custom-made nanoparticles

The View From Here

02.12.24

02.05.24

01.22.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20