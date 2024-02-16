Apte receives Catalyst Award for innovative approaches to research  

Apte

Rajendra Apte, MD, PhD, the Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor and vice chair for innovation and translation in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a $300,000 Research to Prevent Blindness /American Macular Degeneration Foundation Catalyst Award for innovative research approaches in studying age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The award will support Apte’s research into understanding the molecular players involved in AMD, which is an eye disease that causes vision loss and affects millions of people 60 years and older. By understanding this condition, Apte aims to pave the way for innovative therapies to improve the quality of life for individuals with AMD.

Read more on the ophthalmology department website.