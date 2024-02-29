Jacobi, Zickuhr named Loeb Teaching Fellows

Celina Jacobi, MD (left), and Lisa Zickuhr, MD, have been named the 2024-26 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Celina Jacobi, MD, an instructor in child psychiatry, and Lisa Zickuhr, MD, an assistant professor of medicine, have been named the 2024-26 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The two-year fellowship was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance medical education. The program provides recipients with dedicated time to focus on enhancing the education of medical students and residents by incorporating innovative ideas into teaching and training.

