New OISS executive director named

Geet Vanaik has been appointed executive director of the Office of International Students and Scholars (OISS) at Washington University in St. Louis, effective March 12, announced Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. 

Vanaik previously served as director of the Office of International Student and Scholar Services at Northwestern University, where she led and mentored a team of 20 professionals. Vanaik is an expert in international student and scholar services, immigration law, fiscal stewardship, community engagement, export control compliance and risk management.

WashU OISS supports thousands of international students, scholars and employees.

