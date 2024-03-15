Apply to join Danforth Staff Council, attend spring forum

The Danforth Staff Council seeks new members. The council provides a voice for Danforth Campus staff members and advocates for their needs and concerns with university administrators.
Applications are open until March 29. Learn more on the council’s website.
In addition, the Danforth Staff Council will hold its spring forum 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in Knight Hall, Emerson Auditorium, with a reception to follow. A virtual option is available for those unable to attend. RSVP here. Topics will include professional development, connection and belonging for staff members.
