Metrolink updates schedules, reopens platforms

Nearly two years after flash flooding caused major damage to Metro St. Louis’ Forest Park station, westbound platforms at the Skinker and University City stops, near Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Campus, have reopened.
Metrolink also has slightly adjusted the times of its scheduled routes. Visit metrostlouis.org for the latest updates.
