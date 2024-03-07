THE RECORD

Metrolink updates schedules, reopens platforms

Nearly two years after flash flooding caused major damage to Metro St. Louis’ Forest Park station, westbound platforms at the Skinker and University City stops, near Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Campus, have reopened.

Metrolink also has slightly adjusted the times of its scheduled routes. Visit metrostlouis.org for the latest updates.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Metrolink updates schedules, reopens platforms

Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Annual harassment prevention training due

Notables

Schwarz named Danforth WashU Physician-Scientist Scholar

Lawlor Inducted as AASWSW fellow

Gephardt Institute awards $30,000 in grants to meet local needs

Obituaries

Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34

Philip E. Cryer, former director of endocrinology division, 84

Peter Alan Fedders, professor emeritus of physics, 85

Research Wire

Social determinants of health increase Alzheimer’s risk

Framework promotes equitable science learning

Study looks at ways to sustain public health programs

The View From Here

03.24.24

02.19.24

02.12.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20