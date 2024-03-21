THE RECORD

DiPersio honored with E. Donnall Thomas lectureship

DiPersio
DiPersio

John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, delivered the E. Donnall Thomas Lecture on Feb. 23 in San Antonio at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research.

The ASTCT honored him with the annual lectureship, recognition of an eminent physician or scientist who has contributed meritoriously to advancing knowledge in blood and marrow transplantation. DiPersio’s lecture highlighted progress in the fields of transplantation and cellular therapy.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Public university directory being phased out

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council, attend spring forum

MetroLink updates schedules, reopens platforms

Notables

DiPersio honored with E. Donnall Thomas lectureship

WashU hosts regional classics conference

Krawczynski installed as Wilfred R. and Ann Lee Konneker Distinguished Professor of Physics

Obituaries

Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34

Philip E. Cryer, former director of endocrinology division, 84

Peter Alan Fedders, professor emeritus of physics, 85

Research Wire

Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative funds pilot projects in neurodegeneration, neuroscience 

Demystifying nano-neuro interactions

Social determinants of health increase Alzheimer’s risk

The View From Here

03.18.24

03.24.24

02.19.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20