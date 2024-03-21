DiPersio honored with E. Donnall Thomas lectureship

John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, delivered the E. Donnall Thomas Lecture on Feb. 23 in San Antonio at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research.
The ASTCT honored him with the annual lectureship, recognition of an eminent physician or scientist who has contributed meritoriously to advancing knowledge in blood and marrow transplantation. DiPersio’s lecture highlighted progress in the fields of transplantation and cellular therapy.
