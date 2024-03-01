Framework promotes equitable science learning

Teaching science in a way that includes and engages all learners can be challenging for educators, but a new framework developed by the Institute for School Partnership (ISP) at Washington University in St. Louis provides criteria for equitable lesson development in elementary science.
A team of researchers and practitioners identified six categories that must be considered when developing equitable lessons: accessibility, relevance, rigor, representation, and a focus on students’ ideas and communities.
“These categories were identified by drawing on sociocultural and cognitive theories of learning,” said Rachel Ruggirello, ISP associate director and co-author of an article about the framework that was published in the journal Science and Children. Along with a look at the research behind the framework, the article, “A Framework for Equitable Lesson Development: Designing instruction to support meaningful, relevant and engaging learning experiences for all students,” features a sample lesson from the ISP’s mySci program.
Read more on the ISP website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.