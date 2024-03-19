THE RECORD

Public university directory being phased out

The Washington University in St. Louis online directory, which includes faculty, staff and student names, phone numbers and email addresses, is being phased out.

University leaders decided to remove the directory to protect WashU community members’ privacy and security, helping to prevent cold calls, phishing campaigns and other data security threats.

The online directory will be removed May 1. Going forward, employees can access faculty and staff contact information via Workday; all students will be added to the system in fall 2025.  

Additionally, contact information for faculty, staff and students may be accessed through the Microsoft Outlook directory for Windows users and Mac users.

