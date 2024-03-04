The View From Here 03.04.24

The Department of Music hosts DoosTrio for a performance as part of the 2024 Great Artists Series Feb. 19 at the 560 Music Center. Three masters and old friends, Kayhan Kalhor playing the kamancheh, Wu Man playing the pipa, and Sandeep Das playing the tabla, joined together in this new collaboration. The trio highlights the ancient traditions of Iran, China and India in a 21st-century program. (Photo courtesy of Jamie Perkins/Arts & Sciences)