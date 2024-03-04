Skip to content
The View From Here 03.04.24
The Department of Music hosts DoosTrio for a performance as part of the 2024 Great Artists Series Feb. 19 at the 560 Music Center. Three masters and old friends, Kayhan Kalhor playing the kamancheh, Wu Man playing the pipa, and Sandeep Das playing the tabla, joined together in this new collaboration. The trio highlights the ancient traditions of Iran, China and India in a 21st-century program. (Photo courtesy of Jamie Perkins/Arts & Sciences)
March 4, 2024 SHARE
WashU Neighborhood C.A.R.E. (Connect, Advocate, Respect, Engage) hosts Neighbor’s Day at the WashU Bears basketball doubleheader games Feb. 16 against New York University in the Field House. The entire WashU community was invited to participate. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Cheerleaders perform during the Neighbor’s Day event Feb. 16 at the Field House. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. stroll during the Neighbor’s Day event Feb. 16 at the Field House. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
An attendee asks a question during Rupal Ojha’s presentation on reducing multiple organ failure mortality, part of the W. M. Keck Postdoctoral Fellowship seminar Feb. 12 in Holden Auditorium on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Mary McKay, vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives, speaks with another attendee at the Making Transdisciplinarity Work Conference Feb. 22 in the Danforth University Center’s Goldberg Formal Lounge. The morning session featured discussions about team science and how to sustain effective collaborations across fields. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Ryder Anderson, a soil scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, speaks with participants during the St. Louis Urban Soil Workshop Feb. 18, led by Seth Denizen of the Sam Fox School’s landscape architecture program. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Christina Siebe, of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, assists students, who worked on soil sample analysis, during the second part of the St. Louis Urban Soil Workshop, which considers water management in St. Louis in light of climate change, Feb. 18 at Kuehner Court in Weil Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Students from Sumner High School view the work of artist Ai Weiwei Feb. 20 during a tour of the Kemper Art Museum. (Photo courtesy of Laura Perry/Arts & Sciences)
