The View From Here 02.12.24
Dancers prepare for Black Anthology, which took place Feb. 2 and 3 in Edison Theatre. Black Anthology was founded by Marcia Hayes-Harris in 1989 to create a way to celebrate the experience and history of African Americans and to provide a space for Black students to express themselves creatively. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
February 12, 2024 SHARE
Cbabi Bayoc, a St. Louis-based visual artist and New York Times bestselling illustrator of “Good Night Racism,” brought his artistry and activism to the Brown School Feb. 5 as part of the school’s Black History Month events. Bayoc discussed how he uses paint, a brush and an iPad to combat the ignorance of prejudice and racism. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School)
Philip Needleman addresses the audience at the Philip and Sima Needleman Center for Autophagy Therapeutics and Research Symposium Jan. 30 at the Newman Education Center. Needleman, a former pharmaceutical company executive, arrived at Washington University in 1964 as a postdoctoral fellow, joined the faculty of the former Department of Pharmacology and then led that department from 1976-89. (Photo: Katie Gertler/School of Medicine)
Noboru Mizushima, MD, PhD, (left) of the University of Tokyo, was the keynote speaker at the Philip & Sima Needleman Center for Autophagy Therapeutics & Research Symposium Jan. 30 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. He is shown with David H. Perlmutter, MD, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine. (Photo: Katie Gertler/School of Medicine)
Students attend the Interfaith Celebration Dinner Feb. 6 in the Danforth University Center. The event also included recognition of this year’s winners of the Isserman Prize for Interfaith Engagement: Adam Mehdi, Hasan Maqbool, Elmo Tossa and Elijah Wiesman. The Isserman Prize recognizes students who have made a significant contribution in leadership and service to ecumenical or interfaith activities on campus. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosted another event in their series “Reverent Irreverence: Parody, Religion, and Contemporary Politics” Feb. 6 in Emerson Auditorium. The event, “Earthalujah! Reverend Billy & The Church of Stop Shopping,” included a conversation with William Talen (left) and Savitri D (center).” (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Performers apply makeup before the Black Anthology dress rehearsal Feb. 1. The Black Anthology performance is written, choreographed, directed and produced by undergraduate students. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students collaborate during the dress rehearsal for Black Anthology in Edison Theatre. Black Anthology is dedicated to telling stories from across the Black diaspora. This year’s production, “Pressed,” explored the notion of respectability politics. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
