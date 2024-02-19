Skip to content
The View From Here 02.19.24
The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) hosts Heather McGhee as the 2024 Distinguished Visiting Scholar Feb. 1 in Graham Chapel. McGhee is dedicated to the development of solutions to inequality in America. Her book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” spent 10 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University)
February 19, 2024
Famed shoe designer Stuart Weitzman gives a lecture to students in the “Business of the Arts” club Feb. 8 in Givens Hall, discussing his experience building an internationally renowned company; his unique approach to entrepreneurship; and his commitment to prioritizing function as an integral element of fashion. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students from the “Business of the Arts” club attend a lecture by legendary shoe designer and entrepreneur Stuart Weitzman. The event, sponsored by the St. Louis Fashion Fund, was the newly formed club’s first event. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Robert L. “Bob” Virgil, former dean of Olin Business School, talks to an attendee during the Olin Scholars in Business Luncheon Feb. 12 at the Knight Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Mike Mazzeo, dean of Olin Business School, shares remarks at the Olin Scholars in Business Luncheon Feb. 12 at the Knight Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The Sam Fox School’s Graduate Art Organization presents the “Parabola 2024” exhibition at the Des Lee Gallery. The university community viewed artwork during the gallery’s reception Feb. 9. (Photo: Virginia Harold/Washington University)
Family, friends and members of the university community attend the reception of the opening of the “Parabola 2024” exhibition Feb. 9 at the Des Lee Gallery. For more than a decade, the exhibition has brought together students from across the university. The exhibition will remain on view through March 2. (Photo: Virginia Harold/Washington University)
Heather McGhee, who was named the 2024 Distinguished Visiting Scholar by the Center for Race, Ethnicity & Equity, the Center for Social Development and WashU partners, signs her book for attendees in Umrath Hall after giving a lecture Feb. 1. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University)
Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert (left) joins Daniel Giammar, director of the Center for the Environment, on stage Feb. 12 in Graham Chapel. The event was part of the Center for the Environment‘s kickoff week. Kolbert discussed the current biodiversity crisis in the context of the great mass extinctions of the past. (Photo: Gara Lacy/Washington University)
Volunteers help transcribe Frederick Douglass’ correspondence to the U.S. ambassador to Haiti at University Libraries’ Douglass Day transcribe-a-thon Feb. 14 at Olin Library. Though Douglass never knew his birthday, he chose to celebrate it every year on Feb. 14. (Photo courtesy of University Libraries)
