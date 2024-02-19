The View From Here 02.19.24

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) hosts Heather McGhee as the 2024 Distinguished Visiting Scholar Feb. 1 in Graham Chapel. McGhee is dedicated to the development of solutions to inequality in America. Her book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” spent 10 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University)