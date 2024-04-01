Skip to content
The View From Here 04.01.24
WashU celebrates 314 Day with a 3.14 mile run through campus and Forest Park on March 14. The run reflects a new partnership between WashU and GO! St. Louis in the upcoming Greater St. Louis Marathon. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
April 1, 2024 SHARE
Dacoda Scarlett (far left), associate director for rural recruitment in undergraduate admissions, joins rural high school counselors March 7 for a full day of programming designed to help them better support students in the college admissions process. WashU is part of the STARS College Network, a coalition of 16 of the nation’s leading universities and colleges who are working to build pathways for students from small-town and rural communities. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/Washington University)
Participants of the 314 Fun Run enjoy coffee and doughnuts post-run on March 14 in Tisch Park. The run, sponsored by WashU and GO! St. Louis, went through campus and Forest Park. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Daffodils are in full bloom near Seigle Hall on March 13. (Photo: Virginia Harold/Washington University)
A cyclist rides across campus March 13. Cycling to campus is a sustainable and healthy commute option and an easy way to get around campus. The Danforth Campus provides bike paths, racks and fix-it stations. (Photo: Virginia Harold/Washington University)
Carla Bailey, director of learning and development for Human Resources, speaks during the Danforth Staff Council spring forum, held March 19 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Kat Weir (second from right), council member and program coordinator for the Center for Teaching and Learning, shares a question during the Danforth Staff Council spring forum March 19 in Knight Hall. Also pictured are (from left) Cynthia Skroska, Will Andrews, Courtney Cushard and Amber Brown. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang performs March 24 as part of WashU’s Great Artists Series, sponsored by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/Washington University)
Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang leads a piano masterclass March 25 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/Washington University)
