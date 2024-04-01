The View From Here 04.01.24

Rural high school counselors take a tour through campus
Dacoda Scarlett (far left), associate director for rural recruitment in undergraduate admissions, joins rural high school counselors March 7 for a full day of programming designed to help them better support students in the college admissions process. WashU is part of the STARS College Network, a coalition of 16 of the nation’s leading universities and colleges who are working to build pathways for students from small-town and rural communities. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/Washington University)
People run in marathon on campus
WashU celebrates 314 Day with a 3.14 mile run through campus and Forest Park on March 14. The run reflects a new partnership between WashU and GO! St. Louis in the upcoming Greater St. Louis Marathon. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Runners celebrate with coffee and donuts
Participants of the 314 Fun Run enjoy coffee and doughnuts post-run on March 14 in Tisch Park. The run, sponsored by WashU and GO! St. Louis, went through campus and Forest Park. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Daffodils in full bloom
Daffodils are in full bloom near Seigle Hall on March 13. (Photo: Virginia Harold/Washington University)
Cyclist rides bike
A cyclist rides across campus March 13. Cycling to campus is a sustainable and healthy commute option and an easy way to get around campus. The Danforth Campus provides bike paths, racks and fix-it stations. (Photo: Virginia Harold/Washington University)
Speaker on stage at town hall
Carla Bailey, director of learning and development for Human Resources, speaks during the Danforth Staff Council spring forum, held March 19 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Team members at town hall
Kat Weir (second from right), council member and program coordinator for the Center for Teaching and Learning, shares a question during the Danforth Staff Council spring forum March 19 in Knight Hall. Also pictured are (from left) Cynthia Skroska, Will Andrews, Courtney Cushard and Amber Brown. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Pianist Joyce Yang performs
Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang performs March 24 as part of WashU’s Great Artists Series, sponsored by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/Washington University)
Pianist Joyce Yang talks to student
Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang leads a piano masterclass March 25 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/Washington University)

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Public university directory being phased out

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council, attend spring forum

MetroLink updates schedules, reopens platforms

Notables

Macias appointed director of student leader development for Leaders Academy

WashU swimmer McCormick wins NCAA title for backstroke

Kazakhstan launches child account policy informed by Brown School research

Obituaries

Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34

Philip E. Cryer, former director of endocrinology division, 84

Peter Alan Fedders, professor emeritus of physics, 85

Research Wire

Understanding how anxious misery affects brain networks aim of new grant 

Michaelides wins NASA fellowship for early-career researchers

Huebsch wins NSF CAREER award

The View From Here

The View From Here 04.01.24

03.18.24

03.24.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20