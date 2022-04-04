Department of Pediatrics names two new vice chairs

The Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine has named pediatricians Jason Newland, MD (left), and Cassandra “Casey” M. Pruitt, MD, to the newly created roles of vice chair of community health and strategic planning, and vice chair of outpatient health, respectively. The physicians treat patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. (Photo: School of Medicine)

The Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named pediatricians Jason Newland, MD, and Cassandra “Casey” M. Pruitt, MD, to the newly created roles of vice chair of community health and strategic planning, and vice chair of outpatient health, respectively. The physicians treat patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

A professor of pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Newland aims to use his new role as vice chair of community health and strategic planning to help strengthen collaborations with pediatricians practicing in the St. Louis region whose patients may benefit from Washington University’s specialized medical services. Newland also will build upon relationships between the Department of Pediatrics and St. Louis Children’s Hospital to improve and continue to develop collaborations to better serve children throughout Missouri and Illinois.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.