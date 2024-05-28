Women’s track and field team wins NCAA Division III championship

For the second time in program history, the top-ranked Washington University in St. Louis women’s track and field team has lifted the NCAA Division III Outdoor team championship trophy. The Bears won the team championship May 25 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Senior Emma Kelley won three events (400-meter, 800-meter, and 4 x 400 relay) and junior Yasmin Ruff won a national championship in the pole vault. WashU’s first outdoor track and field national championship, also by the women’s team, came in 2017. The NCAA team championship marks the 25th in WashU history.
Read more on the WashU Athletics website.
