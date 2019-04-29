Reminder: Share your feedback to help inform strategic planning

Chancellor-elect Andrew Martin is looking for input from the university community to help inform the strategic planning process that is getting underway this spring. In addition to small group conversations and formal meetings at the school and university levels, an online form also is available, where you can share your thoughts about the university’s short- and long-term priorities.

Learn more and complete the online form by visiting Andrew Martin’s website. There will be ongoing opportunities to provide feedback throughout the strategic planning process. However, initial responses will be reviewed in June, so provide your input by May 24.