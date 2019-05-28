Sociologist Collins named 2019 Malkiel Scholar

Caitlyn Collins, assistant professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of 10 junior faculty nationwide selected as a 2019 Nancy Weiss Malkiel Scholar by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. Each Malkiel Scholar receives a 12-month award of $17,500.

Funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the award recognizes junior faculty “whose research focuses on American history, politics, culture and society, and who are committed to the creation of an inclusive campus community for underrepresented students and scholars.”

The award seeks to free the time of junior faculty on their way to tenure so they can both engage in and build support for systems, networks and affinity groups that make their fields and campuses more inclusive. Established in 2015, the program honors Nancy Weiss Malkiel, a leading scholar of civil rights and race relations in early and mid-20th-century America.