University staff selected for Focus St. Louis program

Three members of the Washington University in St. Louis community have been selected by Focus St. Louis for the 45th Leadership St. Louis class.
They are:
- Betsy Abente, associate director of the International Center for Child Health and Development at the Brown School;
- Rebecca L. Brown, associate vice chancellor and chief of staff to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin; and
- Marilyn Wilson, supervisor of public health research at the School of Medicine.
Leadership St. Louis is a highly respected program for experienced leaders who have demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the St. Louis region. The immersive nine-month curriculum explores issues such as economic development, racial equity, education, criminal justice, poverty, immigration and arts and culture.
