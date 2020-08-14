University receives EPA Pollution Prevention Award

Washington University in St. Louis recently was selected to receive an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2020 Pollution Prevention Award. The award will be formally presented at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference in December.
The EPA recognized the university for its installation of low-flow shower heads in residential housing; new energy and lighting retrofits; and improved training and internal policies to minimize chemical spills and leaks. To learn more about the university’s Pollution Prevention Award, visit the EPA’s website.
