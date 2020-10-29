Fall, winter WashU scenes available for Zoom

With so many university meetings and classes continuing to be held via Zoom, the Office of Public Affairs created a new set of WashU-themed virtual backgrounds with fall and winter themes for the community to use wherever they are working and learning. View images and instructions online.
