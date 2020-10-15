Martin receives AGU Atmospheric Sciences Ascent Award

Randall Martin, an internationally renowned atmospheric and aerosols scientist at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, has been awarded the Atmospheric Sciences Ascent Award from the American Geophysical Union (AGU).

The award, given annually to four or five midcareer scientists, recognizes excellence in research and leadership in the atmospheric and climate sciences by honorees who earned a doctorate between eight and 20 years ago. The award is presented during the AGU fall meeting.

Martin, the Raymond Tucker Distinguished Professor in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering, also will be recognized in the Eos journal, published by the AGU. Read more on the engineering website.