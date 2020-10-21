Who Knew WashU? 10.21.20

Question: Charles M. Rice won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine this month for work he conducted while on the School of Medicine faculty. What was the medical advancement that warranted the Nobel?

A) Discovery of Hepatitis B virus

B) Discovery of Hepatitis C virus

C) Discovery of a chickenpox vaccine

D) Discovery of a new cancer therapy

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).