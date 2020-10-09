Yang named 2020 APS Fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a 2020 Fellow of the American Physical Society.

No more than one-half of 1% of APS members are elected fellows.

Yang was nominated for her “seminal contributions to non-Hermitian photonics, optical sensing and nanophotonics.” She will receive her certificate at a ceremony during the annual meeting of the APS Division of Laser Science.