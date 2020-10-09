Yang named 2020 APS Fellow

Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a 2020 Fellow of the American Physical Society.
No more than one-half of 1% of APS members are elected fellows.
Yang was nominated for her “seminal contributions to non-Hermitian photonics, optical sensing and nanophotonics.” She will receive her certificate at a ceremony during the annual meeting of the APS Division of Laser Science.
