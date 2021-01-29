Ludmerer, DuBois named Hastings Center Fellows

James M. DuBois, the Steven J. Bander Professor of Medical Ethics and Professionalism, and Kenneth M. Ludmerer, MD, the Mabel Dorn Reeder Distinguished Professor of the History of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been named Hastings Center Fellows. The Hastings Center addresses social and ethical issues in health care, science and technology.
Hastings Center Fellows are individuals whose work has informed scholarship and public understanding of complex ethical issues in health, health care, science and technology.
Ludmerer — an internist, a medical educator and a historian of medicine — is a professor of medicine and of history. DuBois is director of the Bioethics Research Center and a professor of psychology and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences.
