Kim wins NEA Literature Translation Fellowship

Washington University in St. Louis doctoral candidate Jae Kim has won a 2021 Literature Translation Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Kim, who studies in the Comparative Literature program in Arts & Sciences’ track for international writers, received the fellowship to support “Cold Candies: Selected Poems of Lee Young-ju.” The project involves curating and translating prose poems from the four collections that Lee, an acclaimed South Korean poet, has published over the last two decades. The new volume, forthcoming from Black Ocean, will be Lee’s first collection to appear in English.

Kim is one of 24 NEA Literature Translation Fellows for 2021. He currently serves as translation editor of The Spectacle. His writings and translations have appeared in publications such as the Los Angeles Review of Books, Kenyon Review, Guernica, Conjunctions and Poetry.

For more information about the award, visit arts.gov.