Midwest-UK dialogue to examine collaborative climate action

The British Consulate-General in Chicago will partner with the Midwest Climate Summit for an online climate action dialogue, and the Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to attend.

From 9-11 a.m. CST March 3, Midwestern partners will have the chance to learn about the United Kingdom’s climate agenda, including the COP26 conference scheduled in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Participants also will explore the collaborative links between climate action initiatives in the Midwest and the U.K. as well as possible future partnerships to address climate challenges.

Speakers will include:

Alyssa Gilbert, chair, COP26 Universities Network (Imperial College London)

Alan Gogbashian, British consul general for Chicago

Jessica Hellmann, director, University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment

Beth Martin, teaching professor in environmental studies, interim director, Washington University Climate Change Program; U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Research and Independent Non-Governmental Organizations lead

Barry Rabe, professor of environmental policy, University of Michigan

Dave Reay, professor of carbon management, University of Edinburgh; director, Edinburgh Climate Change Institute; director of policy, ClimateXChange

Linda Samuels, associate professor of urban design, Washington University

Matt Toombs, director of campaigns and engagement for the COP26 Unit, U.K.

Register here.