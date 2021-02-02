Professors Emeriti meeting set Feb. 8

The university Society of Professors Emeriti will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

Piroska Kopar, MD, of the Washington University School of Medicine, will present “Ethics in Surgery as CHESS (Center for Humanism and Ethics in Surgical Specialties).” Kopar is the director of CHESS, housed in the school’s Department of Surgery.

Visit here to learn more about the organization. To RSVP for the meeting and get the Zoom link, contact Angela Potter at angelapotter@wustl.edu.