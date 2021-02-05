WashU ExpressCare offers same-day appointments

WashU ExpressCare is open to the public, 18 and older, for same-day care for minor health concerns seven days a week, including holidays. The clinic offers appointments with a WashU emergency medicine physician virtually from home, or when necessary, in-person.

Appointments are less expensive than an emergency room or urgent-care visit (insurance co-pays apply). Clinic hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For an appointment, call 844-747-3500.