Calfee named division director in orthopedic surgery

Ryan P. Calfee, MD, associate professor of orthopedic surgery and medical director of the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital Orthopedic Center, has been named director of the Hand and Microsurgery Service in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the School of Medicine.

Calfee specializes in treating hand and upper wrist extremity disease, including nerve compression and injury, arthritis of the hand and wrist, and tendon conditions. His research is focused on the interpretation of patient-reported outcomes and the interrelationship between mental, social and physical health.

“Ryan is a national leader in surgery of the hand, and he has been an exceptional contributor to the department missions in clinical care, education and research,” said Regis J. O’Keefe, MD, PhD, the Fred C. Reynolds Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

