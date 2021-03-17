Thurtene to host virtual art showcase, benefit to support Tent Mission STL

Thurtene Carnival, known for being the longest-running student carnival in the United States, has been canceled for a second year due to COVID-19. Instead, Thurtene, the junior honorary at Washington University in St. Louis, will host a virtual art showcase and benefit with the theme “Dream On.” Proceeds will benefit Tent Mission STL, a nonprofit that supports unhoused St. Louisans. Artists of all ages are invited to submit artwork.

“Thurtene is all about bringing the many different communities of WashU and St. Louis together and celebrating what makes them special, and we think that this is more important than ever this year,” said Holly Lawrence, Thurtene president. “We hope to capture that same spirit in ‘Dream On’ and are excited to showcase art that captures what makes our community so special.”

Submissions are due April 16. The online exhibit will be posted on the Thurtene website. The online auction will take place April 23-25.

For more details, visit thurtene.org.