THE RECORD

Mellon Mays program welcomes new cohort, director

The Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship program at Washington University in St. Louis has announced its next cohort of undergraduate scholars. In addition, Jonathan Fenderson,  associate professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences, will take the helm of the program this fall.

The program supports original undergraduate research projects pertaining to identity, social justice and diversity, and students have the support of a faculty mentor throughout the two-year fellowship.

The new fellows are Sarah Del Carmen Camacho, Savannah Henderson, Olivia Kerr, Marc Ridgell and Ale Uriostegui. Learn more about them and the program on the Arts & Sciences site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Campus blood drive Tuesday

Life/Lines is back for 2021

Flags lowered in memory of Colorado shooting victims

Notables

Holmes awarded HHMI fellowship for promising early-career scientists

Mellon Mays program welcomes new cohort, director

Weiss to discuss Goya for Metropolitan Museum

Obituaries

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Research Wire

Ramani lab awarded grant to update power plants

Researchers observe new isotope of fluorine

An receives grant to study egg consumption

The View From Here

3.29.21

2.22.21

2.15.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20