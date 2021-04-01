Mellon Mays program welcomes new cohort, director

The Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship program at Washington University in St. Louis has announced its next cohort of undergraduate scholars. In addition, Jonathan Fenderson, associate professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences, will take the helm of the program this fall.

The program supports original undergraduate research projects pertaining to identity, social justice and diversity, and students have the support of a faculty mentor throughout the two-year fellowship.

The new fellows are Sarah Del Carmen Camacho, Savannah Henderson, Olivia Kerr, Marc Ridgell and Ale Uriostegui. Learn more about them and the program on the Arts & Sciences site.