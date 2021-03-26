Life/Lines is back for 2021

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis will celebrate National Poetry Month with a new installment of Life/Lines, the daily poetry practice. Novice and published poets alike are invited to create short poems in response to an email prompt sent weekdays through the month, beginning Thursday, April 1. All poems — in any language — will be published on the center’s website. For more information, or to sign up for the daily prompt, visit humanities.wustl.edu.
