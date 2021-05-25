THE RECORD

Global incubator fund seeks proposals

The McDonnell International Scholars Academy recently issued a call for proposals for its new Global Incubator Seed Grants Fund. The fund will support high-impact research projects in any discipline linking Washington University in St. Louis faculty and international collaborators; projects that involve collaborations in Africa and Latin America will be given additional preference. 

Grant levels range from $10,000 to as much as $25,000, and funding lasts for one year. To learn more about requirements, eligibility and the application deadline, visit the McDonnell International Scholars Academy website.

