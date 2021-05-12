Wilder wins 2021 Quatrano Prize

Dani Wilder, a senior majoring in the biochemistry track of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2021 Ralph S. Quatrano Prize.

Wilder

Established through a generous donation by Katherine Day Reinleitner, the Quatrano Prize is awarded to the thesis showing the greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications. The award is given in honor of Ralph Quatrano, the Spencer T. Olin Professor Emeritus and former chair of biology.

Wilder was nominated by her major adviser and Biology 500 mentor, Joseph Jez, the Spencer T. Olin Professor of Biology and department chair. Read more on the biology website