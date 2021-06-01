Open park operations in place

As of June 1, Parking and Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis has moved to open park operations. During this time, parking is complimentary in visitor and yellow designated parking spaces. Normal operations will resume Aug. 16. View details on the parking website.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Outdoor BearFit classes now available
Notables
Cohen, Moreland win Earth and Planetary Sciences awards
Piarulli receives early-career research award
Humphreys named vice president of research society for physician-scientists
Obituaries
Obituary: David Patterson Silver Wolf, associate professor, 57
Michael E. Hughes, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine, 41
Research Wire
Burgers receives $3.5M NIH grant
New tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound, genetics
Washington People
Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges
Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.