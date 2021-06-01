THE RECORD

Open park operations in place

As of June 1, Parking and Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis has moved to open park operations. During this time, parking is complimentary in visitor and yellow designated parking spaces. Normal operations will resume Aug. 16. View details on the parking website

