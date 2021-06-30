Payne elected fellow of international informatics academy

Philip R. O. Payne, director of the Institute for Informatics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics (IAHSI). Established in 2017 by the International Medical Informatics Association, the IAHSI recognizes leaders in the field whose work has had an international impact.

Payne

Payne, who also serves as the associate dean for health information and data science, and chief data scientist for the School of Medicine, is a worldwide leader in the fields of clinical research informatics and translational bioinformatics. He is also the Janet and Bernard Becker Professor and founding director of the university’s Institute for Informatics.

He has led numerous informatics-based initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payne’s areas of interest include the use of machine learning to develop precision diagnostics and therapeutic strategies in cancer and other diseases; the use of electronic health records to address risk factors for disease that can be modified and to facilitate patient-centered decision-making; and the study of human factors and workflow issues that surround the best use of information technology in health care.

Originally published by the School of Medicine