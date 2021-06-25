THE RECORD

Students selected for economics summer institute

By Brittney Wheeler

Washington University undergraduate students Faith Achugamonu, Christine Hutchinson, Nidhi Krishnan and Omaer Naeem, all in Arts & Sciences, have been selected for the inaugural Expanding Diversity in Economics (EDE) Summer Institute.

The institute, hosted by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago, will be held virtually July 18–Aug. 6.

The inaugural cohort was chosen based on an interest in the study of economics and boasts an average 3.78 grade point average. In all, more than 200 students applied, and 45 were selected.

The EDE Summer Institute aspires to offer opportunities in economics to a diverse group of students and encourage them to pursue degrees in the field. After attending the EDE Summer Institute, students will be a part of the EDE mentoring network.

