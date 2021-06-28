Public Affairs team wins CASE awards

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Public Affairs’ magazine, multimedia and news teams recently received gold and silver 2021 Circle of Excellence Awards from CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education). The annual awards recognize exceptional work by professionals in alumni relations, communications and marketing at educational institutions.

The magazine team received a gold award in the “Magazines: Publishing Improvement” category for the redesign of Washington Magazine.

Additionally, Washington Magazine, in partnership with The Common Reader, received a silver award in the “Feature Writing” category for “The Twilight’s Last Gleaming” article. Gerald Early, the Merle Kling Professor of Modern Letters in Arts & Sciences and editor of The Common Reader, opens the article with an introduction of nine faculty members who provide perspectives on systemic racism and racial inequities.

The multimedia and news teams earned a gold award in the “News and Research Video” category for the “Sacred Sediments: A Climate Journey in Peru” video. The video is an online exclusive and serves as a complement to the “Highlands Hunt for Climate Answers” cover story in the April 2021 edition of Washington Magazine.

The team members who worked on the video are Anne Davis Cleary, Tom Malkowicz and Talia Ogliore. The faculty members featured are Sarah Baitzel, assistant professor of archaeology, and Bronwen Konecky, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences, both in Arts & Sciences.

Separately, “Sacred Sediments” was selected for the 2021 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, and it won an award in the “Outstanding Excellence: Research” category at the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival.

The multimedia and news teams also won a gold award for the video “A History of Social Distancing” in the “Videos on a Shoestring (Other)” category. The team members involved in that project are Tom Malkowicz and Liam Otten. The faculty member featured in the video is Rebecca Messbarger, professor of Italian in Arts & Sciences.

Also, the redesign of The Source received an honorable mention in the recent PR News Digital & Social Media Awards.