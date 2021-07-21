Wingfield receives career award

Wingfield

Adia Harvey Wingfield, vice dean of faculty development and diversity and the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences, is the 2021 recipient of the American Sociological Association (ASA)’s Race, Gender and Class section’s Distinguished Career Award.

Wingfield is a leading sociology expert in gender equity and racial inequality. Her research examines how and why racial and gender inequality persists in professional occupations. Her most recent book, “Flatlining: Race, Work, and Health Care in the New Economy,” also received the ASA’s Distinguished Scholarly Book award in 2021 for the Race, Gender and Class section.

The Distinguished Career Award honors outstanding contributions to sociological practice with work that has served as a model for the work of others; that has elevated the professional status or public image of the field; or that has been widely recognized for its significant impacts, particularly in advancing human welfare.