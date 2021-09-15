THE RECORD

Hayes named interim vice dean of graduate education

Sophia Hayes, professor of chemistry, has been appointed interim vice dean of graduate education in Arts & Sciences, announced Feng Sheng Hu, dean of the Faculty of Arts & Sciences.

Hayes

In her new role, which took effect July 1, Hayes serves as a member of the dean’s senior leadership team and as a strategic partner in advancing research and education across Arts & Sciences. Over the course of the next academic year, she will envision and build the new Office of Graduate Studies and oversee all aspects of graduate education in Arts & Sciences.

“Graduate students are the lifeblood of WashU,” Hayes said. “They push us to consider new ideas in both teaching and research, and they make the university a dynamic, exciting place to achieve new discoveries and pursue compelling scholarship.”

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Whittemore House reopens for lunch

New programs to help faculty transition back to the classroom

Emergency communication system to be tested Sept. 15

Notables

Hayes named interim vice dean of graduate education

Mamah receives mental health award

Bergom elected councilor-at-large for radiation society

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Chen receives Stein Innovation Award

Yoo wins research grants

‘First-in-class’ tool for potential treatment of brain disorders

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20