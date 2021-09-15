Hayes named interim vice dean of graduate education

Sophia Hayes, professor of chemistry, has been appointed interim vice dean of graduate education in Arts & Sciences, announced Feng Sheng Hu, dean of the Faculty of Arts & Sciences.

Hayes

In her new role, which took effect July 1, Hayes serves as a member of the dean’s senior leadership team and as a strategic partner in advancing research and education across Arts & Sciences. Over the course of the next academic year, she will envision and build the new Office of Graduate Studies and oversee all aspects of graduate education in Arts & Sciences.

“Graduate students are the lifeblood of WashU,” Hayes said. “They push us to consider new ideas in both teaching and research, and they make the university a dynamic, exciting place to achieve new discoveries and pursue compelling scholarship.”

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.