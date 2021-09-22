THE RECORD

Sherraden receives Billups Award for international leadership

Michael Sherraden photo
Sherraden

Michael Sherraden, the George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the 2021 James Billups International Social Development Leadership Award from the International Consortium for Social Development.

In presenting the award, Manohar Pawar, consortium president, recognized Sherraden’s “distinguished contribution to social development theory and practice knowledge based on impactful action in strengthening the financial capacity and asset base for poor people and communities in several countries.”

For more information, visit the Center for Social Development website.

