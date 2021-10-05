BJC HealthCare to begin construction on new tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

BJC HealthCare soon will break ground on a 16-story inpatient hospital tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJH). The new inpatient tower is an important component of BJC’s Campus Renewal, a long-term vision to transform the Washington University Medical Campus through new construction and renovations with an overall focus on improving the experiences of patients and families served by BJH and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The new tower will be located on the site of the former Queeny Tower. For more details, see BJC HealthCare’s news release.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.