BJC HealthCare to begin construction on new tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

BJC HealthCare soon will break ground on a 16-story inpatient hospital tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJH). The new inpatient tower is an important component of BJC’s Campus Renewal, a long-term vision to transform the Washington University Medical Campus through new construction and renovations with an overall focus on improving the experiences of patients and families served by BJH and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The new tower will be located on the site of the former Queeny Tower. For more details, see BJC HealthCare’s news release.