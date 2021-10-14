THE RECORD

Bloom receives NIH grant for extramural research programs

Adam Joseph Bloom, assistant professor of genetics and of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.9 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Extramural Research Programs in the Neurosciences and Neurological Disorders.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Women’s Society to host annual ‘Composing a Life’ event

Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

Notables

Allen recognized for legal work

Huang, Whitaker win national landscape architecture honors

Creed honored for research involving mood, chronic pain, substance use

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Bloom receives NIH grant for extramural research programs

Cruz receives NIH fellowship award

Fitzpatrick receives grant for cutting-edge optical microscope

The View From Here

10.11.21

9.13.21

8.25.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20