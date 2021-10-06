Dorothy, a publishing project, partners with New York Review of Books

Dorothy, a publishing project — the independent book publisher co-founded by Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker — has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with the New York Review of Books that will amplify its book promotion and marketing efforts. Dutton, associate professor of English, and Riker, senior lecturer in English, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, founded the press in 2010.

Dutton and Riker named the award-winning feminist project after Dutton’s great-aunt Dorothy Traver, who was a librarian and bookmobile driver. The press publishes two new and out-of-print works of fiction and near fiction a year. Under the Dorothy imprint, Dutton and Riker have published landmark editions of authors such as Leonora Carrington, Renee Gladman, Nathalie Léger, and Cristina Rivera Garza.

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.