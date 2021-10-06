THE RECORD

Dorothy, a publishing project, partners with New York Review of Books

By John Moore
Dutton (left) and Riker

Dorothy, a publishing project — the independent book publisher co-founded by Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker — has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with the New York Review of Books that will amplify its book promotion and marketing efforts. Dutton, associate professor of English, and Riker, senior lecturer in English, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, founded the press in 2010.

Dutton and Riker named the award-winning feminist project after Dutton’s great-aunt Dorothy Traver, who was a librarian and bookmobile driver. The press publishes two new and out-of-print works of fiction and near fiction a year. Under the Dorothy imprint, Dutton and Riker have published landmark editions of authors such as Leonora Carrington, Renee Gladman, Nathalie Léger, and Cristina Rivera Garza.

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

BJC HealthCare to begin construction on new tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Harris Award nominations sought

Review updated information security policies

Notables

Dorothy, a publishing project, partners with New York Review of Books

Roell selected for DOE research program

Schmidt recognized for contributions to neuropathology

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Loomis to study novel molecular reaction pathways and dynamics

Holehouse receives NSF grant

Diabetes research center receives $4.3 million NIH grant

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20