Flu shots required for university employees

The seasonal flu vaccine is required for all Washington University in St. Louis employees, including faculty, staff and trainees, on the Danforth and Medical campuses by Nov. 19 as part of the university’s 2021 influenza vaccination policy.

This requirement will help to reduce illness and lessen the burden on health-care systems. Exemptions may be granted for medical reasons or religious beliefs. Students and contractors have a similar requirement.

The university is offering multiple on-site flu vaccination clinics. They are underway at the School of Medicine and will begin Thursday, Oct. 21, on the Danforth Campus.

View policy information, proof of vaccination instructions, exemption forms and appointment times on the university’s flu vaccination website.