Chen to study neurological disorders

Zhoufeng Chen, the Russell D. and Mary B. Shelden Professor of Anesthesiology, and professor of developmental biology, of medicine and of psychiatry, all at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.5 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Extramural research programs in the neurosciences and neurological disorders.”
