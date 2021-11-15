THE RECORD

Chen to study neurological disorders

Zhoufeng Chen, the Russell D. and Mary B. Shelden Professor of Anesthesiology, and professor of developmental biology, of medicine and of psychiatry, all at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.5 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Extramural research programs in the neurosciences and neurological disorders.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University employees encouraged to give to United Way

New dining option on North Campus

Olin Library extends hours

Notables

Seáñez receives NIH-funded research career development award

Lenschow named Pew Innovation Fund Investigator

Jefferson participates in ScienceWriters2021 panel

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Chen to study neurological disorders

Saligrama to research pediatric onset multiple sclerosis

Sotiras to study heterogenity in Alzheimer’s disease

The View From Here

11.15.21

11.08.21

11.01.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20