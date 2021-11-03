Cho receives NIH grants

Jaehyung Cho, professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a three-year $1.3 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Blood diseases and resources research,” and a two-year $1.1 million grant from the NIH for research titled “Identification of an inhibitor of PDI-GPIbalpha signaling as a novel anti-thromboinflammatory agent.”